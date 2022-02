Photo : KBS News

The number of eligible voters for next month's presidential election has been tallied at about 44-point-four million.The National Election Commission (NEC) said on Sunday that the number of people eligible to cast a ballot for the March 9 election is estimated at 44-point-39 million, including some 226-thousand overseas voters.The number marks an increase of some 400-thousand from the general elections in 2020.Eight-point-62 million voters are those in their 50s, accounting for the largest portion of local eligible voters at 19-point-five percent, followed by those in their 40s, 60s and 30s.Women voters outnumbered their man counterparts – of the local voters, 22-point-two million were women and 21-point-89 were men.The early voting for the presidential election is set for March 4 and 5.