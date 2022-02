Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol said that he was notified of the collapse in talks on the merging candidacy with People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo.Yoon told a press conference on Sunday that he was notified of the final breakdown of the merger talks by Ahn's election camp at 9 a.m. Sunday.The PPP candidate said that he had sincerely made his best efforts to realize the unified candidacy with Ahn.Yoon said that the deputies of the two candidates engaged in serious negotiations and held two rounds of talks on Saturday, but he was notified of the final breakdown of the merger on Sunday.However, Yoon said he is still awaiting a positive response from Ahn, adding that he is willing to meet Ahn for talks if he decides a time and place.