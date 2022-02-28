N. Korea Says It Conducted Important Test for Developing Reconnaissance Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Monday that it conducted an "important test for the development of a reconnaissance satellite" the previous day.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that the National Aerospace Development Administration and the Academy of Defense Science conducted the test on Sunday.The KCNA said the test helped confirm the working accuracy of a high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices "by conducting vertical and oblique photographing of a specific area on earth with cameras to be loaded on the reconnaissance satellite."It added the test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite.The state media also released photos showing the Korean Peninsula seen from space.Developing a reconnaissance satellite is seen as an opportunity to test launch an inter-continental ballistic missile(ICBM) as it requires a long-range rocket launch. Technology to develop a long-range rocket and ICBM are nearly identical.Developing a military reconnaissance satellite is among the major national defense goals North Korea presented during a key party meeting in January of 2021.