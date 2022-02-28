Menu Content

Politics

KBS Presidential Poll: Lee, Yoon Tied at 39.8%

Written: 2022-02-28 08:37:49Updated: 2022-02-28 13:36:12

KBS Presidential Poll: Lee, Yoon Tied at 39.8%

Photo : YONHAP News

With about ten days until the presidential election, a new poll shows that the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol are in a tie.

The KBS poll, conducted from Thursday to Saturday, asked two-thousand adults which candidate they would vote for if the election was held the next day.

In the hypothetical race, Lee and Yoon both received 39-point-eight percent, each.

Sim Sang-jung of the progressive Justice Party won three-point-one percent, while Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party secured eight-point-two percent.

Fifty-three percent of the respondents supported a transfer of power.

As for the current administration, the approval rating for President Moon Jae-in stood at 46-point-seven percent. Approval ratings for the DP and PPP were even at 36-point-nine percent.

The poll, conducted by Hankook Research, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.

The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website
(https://news.kbs.co.kr/datafile/2022/02/20220227_KHTjsW.pdf).
