S. Korea to Hold Talks with US on Joining Sanctions on Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold talks with the United States early next month to discuss joining Washington's sanctions against Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Sunday that it made the decision in a meeting of its task force on the war in Ukraine earlier in the day.The consultation with the U.S. will reportedly address the detailed process of joining sanctions and export controls against Russia.The ministry also decided to brief local exporters and other relevant organizations on export curbs to minimize any fallout from the measures on South Korean firms.The U.S. earlier announced sweeping sanctions against Russia under an expanded Foreign Direct Product Rule, which requires companies making tech items overseas with American software or equipment to seek a license from the U.S. before shipping to Russia.This will likely affect South Korean exporters and manufacturers of semiconductors, automobiles and electronics to some degree.