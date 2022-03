Photo : YONHAP News

Megahit Netflix series "Squid Game" has received a Screen Actors Guild(SAG) award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.The selection was revealed in an advanced announcement of the winners of the 28th SAG Awards on Sunday.“Squid Game” beat out “Cobra Kai,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “Mare of Easttown.”“Squid Game” has received three other nominations, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.