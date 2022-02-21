Menu Content

Economy

Gov't to Seek Exceptions for S. Korean Firms in US' FDPR for Russia

Written: 2022-02-28 11:33:54Updated: 2022-02-28 14:17:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is seeking diverse ways to minimize any fallout that South Korean firms could suffer from as a result of  U.S. export curbs against Russia. 

Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo revealed the government’s plans during a meeting with officials of certified trading companies in Seoul on Monday.

Yeo said the government is scheduled to hold director-level consultations this week with the Bureau of Industry and Security under the U.S. Department of Commerce.

In particular, Yeo said the government will work to secure exceptions for South Korean firms in the U.S.’ application of an expanded Foreign Direct Product Rule(FDPR).

Last Thursday, the Commerce Department issued a series of new export controls against Russia, including an FDPR “for all of Russia.” The rule requires companies making tech items overseas with American software or equipment to seek a license from the U.S. before shipping to Russia.

This will likely affect South Korean exporters and manufacturers of semiconductors, automobiles and electronics to some degree.
