Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to allow Ukrainian citizens residing in the country to stay under temporary status amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The justice ministry unveiled the decision on Monday for some 38-hundred Ukrainians residing in the nation.With such a move, students who have finished their studies or those who were only allowed to stay in the nation for up to 90 days will be permitted to stay longer and obtain employment.For those whose visas have already expired, the government will allow them to stay until the situation in Ukraine has become safe enough for them to return home voluntarily.The justice ministry had afforded the same status to Myanmar nationals in the nation last March when Myanmar was devastated by the military junta's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.Last August, the ministry had made the same decision for some 390 Afghans who entered the nation to flee from the Taliban.