Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered his staff to seek ways for South Korea to join international sanctions against Russia and to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the president issued the instructions during a meeting with his aides on Monday.The president called on his staff to come up with ways for South Korea to join international sanctions against Russia while also being able to respond effectively to any problems that could emerge from imposing such sanctions.He also ordered his aides to closely monitor global supply chains by establishing a hotline with businesses, while also working to continuously stabilize supply and demand after being briefed on an outlook predicting that the Ukraine situation will likely impact energy and grain supply chains in the long-run.