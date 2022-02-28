Opposition Bickers over Merger Collapse, Lee Stumps in Gyeongsang Region

Photo : KBS News

The opposition People Power Party(PPP) and the People's Party on Monday continued to bicker over who is responsible for the collapse of talks to run a single presidential candidate.And for a second day, the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung is canvassing in the Gyeongsang provinces, a region where support for the DP has traditionally been low.On Sunday, the PPP's Yoon Suk Yeol disclosed details regarding the failed negotiations held with the People's Party to merge their candidacies. Yoon showed frustration with the outcome, expressing bewilderment over the breakdown in talks.Ahn responded that the PPP paid mere lip service to merging candidacies, and that his proposal to select a single candidate using a public opinion poll was completely disregarded.Meanwhile, Lee is stumping in Pohang, Daegu, Gumi and his hometown of Andong on Monday. In Pohang, he pledged to build an economic belt linking the Gyeongsang and Jeolla regions with the goal of establishing a metropolitan area in the south.Lee also unveiled plans on social media to raise the basic pension for the elderly by 100-thousand won to 400-thousand won a month.