South Korean actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, stars of the megahit Netflix series "Squid Game," each won a Screen Actors Guild(SAG) award for their performances in the series.During the 28th annual SAG Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Lee was announced as the winner in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Jung in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.It marked the first time South Korean actors took home the SAG trophy for lead roles in a drama series, and was also the first time for actors of a non-English language TV show to win a SAG award.Earlier in the day, the show received a SAG award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series but the award went to “Succession.”