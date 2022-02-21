Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Unification Ministry Urges N. Korea to Keep Moratorium on ICBM Tests

Written: 2022-02-28 13:47:53Updated: 2022-02-28 14:05:26

Unification Ministry Urges N. Korea to Keep Moratorium on ICBM Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

Following North Korea's claim that Sunday’s test was part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite, South Korea has urged the North to maintain its moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) tests.

In a Monday briefing, unification ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said Pyongyang must respect the moratorium it promised the international community and swiftly take the path of dialogue and cooperation.

On whether the ministry sees the North's announcement as a step toward reneging on the moratorium, Lee urged the regime to stop actions that reverse the progress of peace on the Korean Peninsula and around the world, making a specific reference to missile tests.

The spokesperson added that Seoul will assess the implications of the latest launch through thorough analysis to prepare for all possibilities and pay close attention to the claim that the test was part of a reconnaissance satellite development program.

South Korea views the launch as a ballistic missile test. Reconnaissance satellites sent into space on long-range rockets employ nearly identical technology to an ICBM, leading to speculation that Sunday's test could be a prelude to the end of the North’s moratorium on ICBM tests.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >