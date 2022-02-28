Gov't to Ban Exports of Strategic Materials to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia as part of efforts to join global sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday the ban will be enforced through a tighter evaluation of export controls.Under the decision, the government will deny exports to Russia of strategic materials set by the four major multilateral export control regimes. Along with the Nuclear Suppliers Group and the Missile Technology Control Regime, the Australia Group manages the export of biochemical weapons and the Wassenaar Arrangement oversees the transfer of conventional weapons.Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said earlier that as a member of the four regimes, South Korea will join export curbs on strategic items against Russia.The government said it has notified the U.S. of its latest decision.The ministry will also swiftly decide measures on 57 non-strategic items for which the U.S. has announced its own separate export controls by applying its Foreign Direct Product Rule.Seoul also plans to join the international move to exclude Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system which the U.S., Britain, Germany, France, Canada and Italy announced Saturday. SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a secure global messaging network that banks use to make cross-border payments. It connects some eleven-thousand banks in approximately 200 countries.