Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Defense Minister Emphasizes Need to Prep for Addt’l Missile Launches from N.Korea

Written: 2022-02-28 15:38:06Updated: 2022-02-28 16:42:33

Defense Minister Emphasizes Need to Prep for Addt’l Missile Launches from N.Korea

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Suh Wook has called for readiness regarding several ongoing situations, including the crisis in Ukraine and more possible missile launches from North Korea.
 
Presiding over a defense ministry meeting of key commanders on Monday morning, Suh evaluated the situation in Ukraine and North Korea's successive missile launches.

According to Suh, the latest missile launch was apparently aimed at grabbing global attention when the eyes of the world are focused on Ukraine. He added that the nation should prepare for additional launches. 
 
Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Suh pointed to Russia’s hybrid war tactics incorporating cyberattacks and other methods. He stressed the need to consider the implications of such tactics on Korea’s national security.
 
Suh called on the military to be ready should it need to help evacuate Korean nationals from Ukraine.

The defense ministry also examined Korea's ability to deal with North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, including plans to expand the scope of missile defense.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >