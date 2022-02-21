Defense Minister Emphasizes Need to Prep for Addt’l Missile Launches from N.Korea

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Suh Wook has called for readiness regarding several ongoing situations, including the crisis in Ukraine and more possible missile launches from North Korea.Presiding over a defense ministry meeting of key commanders on Monday morning, Suh evaluated the situation in Ukraine and North Korea's successive missile launches.According to Suh, the latest missile launch was apparently aimed at grabbing global attention when the eyes of the world are focused on Ukraine. He added that the nation should prepare for additional launches.Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Suh pointed to Russia’s hybrid war tactics incorporating cyberattacks and other methods. He stressed the need to consider the implications of such tactics on Korea’s national security.Suh called on the military to be ready should it need to help evacuate Korean nationals from Ukraine.The defense ministry also examined Korea's ability to deal with North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, including plans to expand the scope of missile defense.