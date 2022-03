Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea's peace and prosperity is based on strong national security, pointing to Seoul's exceptional missile capabilities.His comments came amid opposition criticism of Moon’s national security team.President Moon was giving a congratulatory speech at the 57th graduation and commissioning ceremony for Korea Army Academy in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.He said although North Korea continues to fire test missiles, South Korea also has exceptional missile and missile defense capabilities, citing the nation’s missile defense system and the construction of the Korean version of Israel’s Iron Dome.Moon added that Korea has the sixth most powerful military in the world and is evolving into a cutting-edge science and technology force through Defense Reform 2.0.