Health authorities warn that daily COVID-19 cases could surpass 230-thousand with critical cases exceeding 1,200 by next week.In a press briefing Monday, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said daily numbers could reach the newly projected records by March 9.Jeong said the current wave of the Omicron variant is expected to peak sometime in early to mid-March, with new cases potentially reaching 180-thousand to 350-thousand a day.A “high” risk level is in effect nationwide, including all metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas.The KDCA said the level reflects the country's continued ability to handle critical cases. Though new infections and critical cases are rising, the critical case rate is falling and authorities have secured more ICU beds.