The foreign ministry says forty-eight Korean nationals remain in Ukraine as the situation in the country deteriorates in the wake of Russia's invasion.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the number includes 46 Korean nationals confirmed as of 10 p.m. Sunday and two more confirmed as of 7 a.m. Monday.The two individuals confirmed Monday are a permanent resident of Ukraine and their child. Neither are registered as Korean nationals living abroad.Of the 48, six are confirmed to be near the borders of Romania, Poland and Slovakia. One Korean citizen is said to be traveling toward Lviv in western Ukraine by train.Twenty-eight Koreans wish to stay in Ukraine - down three from Sunday. The remaining 13 citizens plan to evacuate after monitoring the situation, according to the ministry.