Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it is considering lifting self-isolation requirements for fully-vaccinated travelers entering the country.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong made the revelation during a regular press briefing on Monday.Under current rules, those arriving from overseas are required to submit a negative pre-departure test, and then fulfill a week-long quarantine at home or state-designated facilities upon arrival.The KDCA chief said the government believes its goal of delaying as much as possible the spread of omicron in the early phase of the omicron wave by isolating overseas arrivals has been achieved.She added that she would push changes to the isolation policy at an appropriate time.The new system will likely be implemented based on individual risk level, Jeong said.