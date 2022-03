Photo : YONHAP News

From Tuesday, people living with COVID-19 patients will not be required to undergo a week-long self-quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced the new standard on Monday.Instead, cohabitants should voluntarily monitor their condition and report to authorities if symptoms arise.A PCR test, however, will be required of the cohabitants within three days of the patient testing positive. They are also advised to undergo a rapid antigen test within six or seven days.Despite the lifting of compulsory self-quarantine measures, authorities still request that cohabitants refrain from outdoor activities until they receive a negative result from their PCR test.