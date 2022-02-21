Russian Ambassador Regrets S. Korea's Participation in Global Sanctions on Moscow

Photo : YONHAP News

Moscow’s top envoy to Seoul on Monday expressed regret over the South Korean government’s decision to join international sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.Russia’s Ambassador to South Korea, Andrey Kulik, relayed the stance on Monday in response to a related question during a press conference in Seoul.Kulik said ties between South Korea and Russia have only improved since they were established 30 years ago, but relations may now take a turn for the worse.Citing Seoul’s New Northern Policy as a particular impetus for closer cooperation, he said the recent development is regrettable.The Russian ambassador argued there is no reason for South Korea to join sanctions on Russia unless it is swayed by external factors, apparently referring to the South Korea-U.S. alliance.If Seoul succumbs to such external pressure and joins sanctions, the upward trend in Seoul-Moscow cooperation will have to change, he warned.Earlier in the day, Seoul’s foreign ministry said it decided to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia.It also said it plans to join international moves to exclude Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system as part of global sanctions on Russia.