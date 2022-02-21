Russia-Ukraine Talks End in 5 Hours without Major Progress

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukraine and Russia held their first face-to-face talks, even as fighting raged on in parts of Ukraine for a fifth day.According to the Associated Press and Russia's TASS news agency, talks held Monday in the Gomel region of Belarus near the Ukrainian border lasted for about five hours.The first round of talks are not believed to have produced concrete results, but both sides are reportedly planning to meet again.Vladimir Medinsky, President Vladimir Putin's aide heading the Russian delegation, said the next round of peace talks will take place on the Belarusian-Polish border in the coming days. He said the two sides found some issues on which there could be common positions.According to the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Oleksii Arestovich, the Ukrainian delegation demanded the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and Donbass.The talks had been delayed several times as the Ukrainian delegation, citing safety concerns, traveled to Belarus not directly from its northern border, currently held by Russian forces, but indirectly via Poland.