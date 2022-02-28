New COVID-19 Cases in 130,000s for 2nd Day

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases remain below 140-thousand for a second day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that 138-thousand-993 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 58 overseas transmissions.Monday also saw 112 deaths, raising the death toll to eight-thousand-170. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-25 percent.The number of critically ill patients is up by 12 to reach 727, marking the second day the tally is in the 700s.Well over 792-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home. Some 114-thousand of them, including those 60 and older, are under the oversight of medical institutions while the rest are monitoring their own conditions.On the vaccination front, 86-point-five percent of the population are doubled jabbed and 61-point-four percent have received a booster.Starting Tuesday, the COVID-19 entry pass - which was used to verify one's vaccination status - was suspended at all multi-use facilities. With the termination, religious facilities can also hold gatherings of up to 299 people regardless of their vaccine status.Also from Tuesday, people living with COVID-19 patients do not need to self-isolate but they do need to get a PCR test within three days of the confirmed infection in the household. They are also advised to take a rapid antigen test within six or seven days.