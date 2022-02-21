Seoul to Send $10 Mil. in Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine to Support Refugees

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide humanitarian aid worth ten million dollars to support Ukrainians being forced to flee their homes due to the Russian invasion.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced the plan after President Moon Jae-in ordered officials to swiftly draw up a plan to help relieve the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country.The ministry said it will seek to swiftly deliver practical aid in partnership with the governments of Ukraine and neighboring countries, as well as with relevant international organizations.The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council on Tuesday already more than half a million Ukrainians fled to neighboring countries, and that the pace has been "rising exponentially, hour after hour."Meanwhile, a foreign ministry official said, among Korean nationals, there were 45 remaining in Ukraine as of Monday evening, six of whom were on their way to cross the border into Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. Twenty-six Koreans maintained their wish to remain in Ukraine.