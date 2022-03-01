Moon Urges Japan to Squarely Face History, Show Humility in Memorial Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

The March First Independence Movement Day was remembered in a ceremony Tuesday at the National Memorial of the Korean Provisional Government.In a speech, President Moon Jae-in urged Japan to demonstrate leadership as an advanced nation and squarely face history and show humility before it.On March 1, 1919, Koreans poured into streets to protest Japanese colonial rule in a nationwide movement.President Moon said that Korean ancestors, during the independence movement, had proposed to take joint steps with Japan for Asian peace then, and that Korea shares the same spirit to this day.He said Korea will always have the door open to work with Japan in resolving global issues such as the pandemic and the climate crisis.The president also had a message for North Korea, saying peace must be maintained on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue. He said peace, in the absence of dialogue, is fragile.During the ceremony, awards were bestowed to the descendants of four patriots who fought for national independence.South Korea's Pledge of Allegiance was recited by Olympic figure skater Cha Jun-hwan. The Declaration of Independence of 103 years ago was read in Korean, English, French, Japanese, Chinese, Russian and Korean sign language.