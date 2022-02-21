Vice FM: S. Korea Willing to Join Global Sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Second vice foreign minister Choi Jong-moon has expressed South Korea's will to actively take part in the international community's economic sanctions on Russia at a UN disarmament conference in Geneva.Attending the Conference on Disarmament's High-Level Segment on Monday, Choi strongly denounced Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine as violating the UN Charter.He said South Korea will actively take part in global efforts, including sanctions, to suppress the attack and peacefully resolve the situation.The second vice minister also said the five nuclear powers, who jointly affirmed last month that ​a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, should engage in bilateral and multilateral talks to prevent an arms race and to make progress in nuclear arms reduction.The five nuclear powers are the U.S., China, Russia, France and Britain.On North Korea, second vice minister Choi urged the regime to stop its tension-raising actions, including missile tests, and quickly return to dialogue and diplomacy.On the Iran nuclear issue, Choi hoped that talks aimed at restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA) would swiftly reach an agreement, and that implementation of the deal would enhance the nonproliferation regime and regional peace and stability.