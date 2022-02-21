Lee, Yoon Campaign in Seoul on Tuesday with D-8 to Pres. Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The two leading presidential candidates are both campaigning in the capital of Seoul on Tuesday, with three days to go before the start of early voting.Ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung hit the shopping district of Myeongdong, appealing especially to moderate voters with his pledge to revamp politics.He reiterated the promise to Seoul citizens to ease concerns over the real estate market by increasing supply and slashing taxes. He pledged to swiftly provide over one million homes in the capital city.In a meeting with foreign investment firm officials, Lee pledged to implement transparent and predictable policy measures and build an investment-friendly environment in the country.Main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol wooed young voters in a rally near Yonsei University. He said the election is a showdown between common sense and incompetence and corruption, and a transfer of power is political reform in its truest sense.Yoon also paid a visit to Seoul National Cemetery in the morning.Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung issued a message marking Independence Movement Day and denounced aggressive wars, referring to the Ukraine crisis. She campaigned in Paju and Goyang in Gyeonggi Province.People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo underlined the moral obligation of leaders, saying he would be the first to pick up arms and fight should Korea ever find itself in a situation like that of Ukraine. He also paid respects to the late former culture minister Lee O-young at his funeral home, who died of cancer last Saturday. He was 89.