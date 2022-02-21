Menu Content

Culture

Museum Holding Relics of Colonial Era Gov't Opens in Seoul's Seodaemun

Written: 2022-03-01 15:37:14Updated: 2022-03-01 15:42:44

Photo : YONHAP News

A new museum that exhibits relics preserving the birth and operations of the colonial era government-in-exile has opened in Seoul. 

The Patriots and Veterans Affairs Ministry announced the opening of the National Memorial of the Korean Provisional Government on Tuesday, which also marks the 103rd Independence Movement Day.

It said the memorial seeks to pass on the spirit of independence, autonomy and a democratic republic that was embodied by the provisional government.

The opening had been slated for November last year but was delayed due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

The four-story building with three underground floors is located in Seoul's Seodaemun district on the foothills of a mountain. 

From the memorial, the Seodaemun Prison History Hall comes into full view. The prison was where numerous freedom fighters were detained and tortured under the occupation of Imperial Japanese.

The memorial will be open to the public starting on Wednesday. Opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; it is closed every Monday. Admission is free of charge.
