Seoul's Envoy to UN Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of Russia from Ukraine

South Korea’s Ambassador to the United Nations Cho Hyun said on Tuesday that South Korea strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.During an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly held to discuss the matter, Cho relayed South Koreans’ solidarity to people in Ukraine, denouncing any behavior that seriously infringes on the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of UN member countries. He revealed that South Korea is co-sponsoring UN Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions calling for Russia's immediate withdrawal from Ukraine.Cho particularly cited Seoul’s connection to the UN General Assembly resolution 377 A, which provided a basis for the latest emergency session to convene.The envoy stressed the fact the resolution was drafted during the Korean War and contributed to South Korea’s survival of the war, adding that South Koreans still pin their hopes on the UN system for safeguarding peace around the world.Also known as “Uniting for Peace,” the resolution allows the UN General Assembly to take collective measures to maintain or restore international peace and security when the UN Security Council fails to do so due to a lack of unanimity among its five permanent members.The South Korean diplomat also urged Russia to refrain from heightening the crisis and instead seek diplomatic solutions, expressing concerns over the Kremlin ordering nuclear deterrence forces on high alert.Also expressing serious concerns over the growing numbers of civilian casualties in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the country, Cho promised that South Korea will increase its humanitarian aid for Ukraine.