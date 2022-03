Photo : YONHAP News

Five more South Koreans left Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country, reducing the number of South Korean nationals still in the country to 40.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, four of them left for Hungary while the other departed for Moldova.More people will likely follow suit. The ministry said one person out of the 40 residing in Ukraine was moving toward Slovakia while 13 others are scheduled to leave Ukraine in the near future. The number of Koreans hoping to stay in Ukraine remains unchanged at 26.Seoul diplomatic officials are assisting the withdrawal of South Koreans from Ukraine by setting up temporary offices in border areas in and outside Ukraine.