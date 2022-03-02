Daily COVID-19 Cases Near 220,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases topped 200-thousand for the first time as the omicron wave in the nation further gained traction.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday announced 219-thousand-241 cases were compiled in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m., bringing the total caseload to three-million-492-thousand-686.It is the first time the nation registered over 200-thousand cases in a day since its first COVID-19 case was reported on January 20 of 2020. The latest figure is over 80-thousand more than a day ago and one-point-three times the previous record high of 171-thousand-451 posted a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it is two-point-four times as many.Health authorities earlier predicted the daily tally could grow to reach 230-thousand by next Wednesday but faster-than-expected growth as evidenced by the new number will likely lead to revisions of the forecast.The number of critically ill patients also rose by 35 from Tuesday to 762, marking three consecutive days it hit the 700s.The ICU occupancy rate for critical coronavirus cases nationwide also climbed by one-point-eight percentage points to 50-point-one percent.There were 96 deaths reported, bringing the death toll to eight-thousand-266, with a fatality rate of zero-point-24 percent.The number of home-treatment patients, who are required to monitor their own health at home, exceeded 800-thousand at 820-thousand-678, up by 28-thousand-184 from a day ago.