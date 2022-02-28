PM: Gov't Suspended COVID-19 Pass System After Weighing Gains, Losses

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the government reached its decision to temporarily suspend the COVID-19 pass system after considering, in a cool-headed manner, the gains and losses it would deal in the country's battle against omicron.Kim made the remark on Wednesday during a government meeting on the COVID-19 response, acknowledging that the government’s decision, which was announced on Monday, has triggered controversy.The prime minister said the decision was reached after weighing the need to place focus on protecting high-risk groups by lessening the administrative burden of public health centers.Kim said he believes this month will determine whether the nation will go back to a sense of normalcy, depending on how the public responds to the pandemic.He then emphasized that although the nation needs to stay alert, there is also no need for fear, stressing that the government will exert maximum effort toward minimizing serious COVID-19 cases and deaths.