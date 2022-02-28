Top 4 Presidential Hopefuls to Lock Horns in Last TV Debate on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The four major presidential candidates will engage one last time in a televised debate Wednesday evening with exactly a week to go to Election Day.The two-hour showdown, to be held at KBS from 8 p.m., will be the third and last television debate hosted by the National Election Commission(NEC) before the presidential election next Wednesday.With early voting beginning Friday, the four presidential hopefuls, including Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), are expected to mount fierce offensives to outshine the others to win over moderate and undecided voters.Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party will also take part.Wednesday's debate will be focused on social issues, including those of welfare, gender and the country's aging trend. Attention is also being drawn to what will be the first encounter between Yoon and Ahn since the collapse in negotiations to unify their candidacies.