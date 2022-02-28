Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Former Finance Minister Drops out of Pres. Race, Backs DP's Lee Jae-myung

Written: 2022-03-02 11:18:46Updated: 2022-03-02 14:16:42

Former Finance Minister Drops out of Pres. Race, Backs DP's Lee Jae-myung

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Dong-yeon, the presidential candidate of the minor New Wave Party, has dropped out of the presidential race to endorse ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.

In a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday, Kim said that while he is exiting the race, he will tie his shoelaces again for Lee's election.

The former finance minister, who was appointed by President Moon Jae-in but revealed differences with the administration during his campaign, said the decision was not an easy one to make. He hoped that his supporters understood it was motivated by a desire to realize his party’s values and philosophy.

Kim’s announcement came one day after he and Lee issued a joint statement on forming a unity government following a meeting in Seoul.

In the joint statement, they agreed to reforms including the reduction of the next president’s term by a year in order to simultaneously hold the presidential and local elections in 2026, as well as the introduction of a decentralized presidential system.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >