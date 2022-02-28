Former Finance Minister Drops out of Pres. Race, Backs DP's Lee Jae-myung

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Dong-yeon, the presidential candidate of the minor New Wave Party, has dropped out of the presidential race to endorse ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.In a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday, Kim said that while he is exiting the race, he will tie his shoelaces again for Lee's election.The former finance minister, who was appointed by President Moon Jae-in but revealed differences with the administration during his campaign, said the decision was not an easy one to make. He hoped that his supporters understood it was motivated by a desire to realize his party’s values and philosophy.Kim’s announcement came one day after he and Lee issued a joint statement on forming a unity government following a meeting in Seoul.In the joint statement, they agreed to reforms including the reduction of the next president’s term by a year in order to simultaneously hold the presidential and local elections in 2026, as well as the introduction of a decentralized presidential system.