Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor America says the South Korean automaker achieved its best February retail sales ever in the U.S.The subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company announced on Monday that retail sales in the U.S. climbed 19 percent on-year in February to post a new high for the month.Total sales jumped eight percent on-year to 52-thousand-424 units last month.By model type, the Tucson, Palisade and Venue set new February total sales records.HMA Senior Vice President Randy Parker said shoppers are recognizing Hyundai’s award-winning SUV line-up, adding that HMA plans to keep the momentum and market share gains going.Kia also saw its sales in the U.S. grow more than two percent on-year in February to 49-thousand-182 units.