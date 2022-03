Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office asserted that democracy in South Korea prior to the liberal Kim Dae-jung administration was more form over function.On local radio programs on Wednesday, senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said pre-Kim Dae-jung governments could not claim to the international community that the nation substantively was an advanced democracy.This statement comes after President Moon Jae-in called the Kim administration the nation's first democratic government during a speech commemorating the March First Independence Movement Day on Tuesday.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) questioned the intention behind neglecting to mention the conservative Kim Young-sam administration, which is considered to have promoted civil liberty and democracy through reforms. In response to the omission, the PPP accused Moon of attempting to divide the nation.