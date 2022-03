Photo : YONHAP News

More than 70 percent of eligible South Korean voters residing abroad have cast their ballots in advance of the March 9 presidential election.The National Election Commission(NEC) said on Wednesday that out of 226-thousand registered overseas voters, around 160-thousand, or 71-point-six percent, took part in the vote.​This latest turnout rate is lower than the 75-point-three percent recorded in the 2017 presidential race, but higher than the 71-point-one percent from the 2012 election.Voting by registered overseas voters was conducted between February 23 and 28 at 219 locations in 115 countries. One-hundred-77 South Koreans in Ukraine could not cast their ballots due to the Russian invasion.