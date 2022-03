Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 patients and those in self-quarantine will be allowed to leave the house to cast their vote in next week's presidential election.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Wednesday that the authorization is in accordance with related legal revisions made last month.Those infected with the virus or in quarantine can vote between 6:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, March 9. Alternatively, they are allowed to vote on Saturday, the final day of early voting, but can only be outside after 5:00 p.m. and must arrive at the polling station by 6:00 p.m.Electors will receive six rounds of text messages on voting guidelines, including cautionary information, occurring the day before and the day of early voting, as well as the day before and on Election Day.After confirming their identity, voters will be directed to cast ballots at isolated booths.