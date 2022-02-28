Biden Says Putin 'Miscalculated' with Invasion of Ukraine in Address to Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin badly miscalculated in assuming that he could shake the foundations of the free world by invading Ukraine, saying the international community is holding him accountable.In his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden said history has taught the world that when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, the costs and the threats to the U.S. and the world keep rising.Emphasizing that Putin had rejected repeated diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and its allies, Biden said the Russian leader was wrong in thinking that the West and NATO were not prepared and would not respond to the invasion.In highlighting a number of countries that he called a coalition of freedom-loving nations, the president referred to the 27 member-strong European Union(EU) before listing Britain, Canada, Japan and South Korea, among others. Due to the efforts of this coalition, he said, Putin is more isolated from the world than ever before.Aside from economic sanctions, Biden announced that the U.S. will join the EU and Canada in closing off its airspace to all Russian flights, while also providing military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.Biden stated, however, American soldiers will not engage in military conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine.The U.S. leader did not address North Korea's series of ballistic missile launches over the last two months in his congressional speech.