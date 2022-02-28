Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Average Time for PCR Test Result Return Now up to 18 Hours

Written: 2022-03-02 16:01:51Updated: 2022-03-02 17:07:21

Average Time for PCR Test Result Return Now up to 18 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

The average wait time for PCR test results has increased to 18 hours, according to health authorities on Wednesday.

Ko Jae-young, spokesperson for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), announced the time increase in a briefing on Wednesday, adding that the average return time for PCR test results was previously between 8 to 12 hours, before the daily PCR testing capacity was exceeded.

Earlier in the pandemic, KDCA projected a maximum daily PCR testing capacity of 850-thousand, but Tuesday saw roughly one million 50-thousand tests administered.

The increased time comes as public health center workers are overextended, according to Ko. To ease the workload, administrative personnel previously issuing negative test result certificates have now been reassigned to PCR test result notification.

The central government is also set to dispatch four-thousand personnel to assist public health center staff in order to speed up the notification process, added Ko.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >