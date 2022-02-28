Menu Content

Small Business Financial Support Sign Up Starts Thursday

Small businesses affected by COVID-19 social distancing guidelines can sign up for financial assistance starting Thursday.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced on Wednesday its plans to compensate small business owners for losses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021. Businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 limitations on gatherings and business hours are eligible to sign up.

The ministry estimates that about two-point-two trillion won will be distributed among 900-thousand businesses. Of these, 810-thousand businesses are expected to be eligible for “expedited compensation,” which eliminates additional documentation.

Of the 810-thousand businesses, 300-thousand will receive a sum with the January payout of 5 million won deducted.

About 370-thousand businesses will be receiving around 500-thousand won, 230-thousand businesses will receive between one million and five million won, while some 400 businesses will receive up to one-hundred million won, according to the ministry.
