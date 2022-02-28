Unionized CJ Logistics Workers to Return to Work, Ending 64-Day Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

A delivery workers union has agreed to normalize operations after reaching an agreement with CJ Logistics, ending a strike that extended for more than two months.The parcel delivery union of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) held a press conference in front of CJ Logistics Corporation headquarters on Wednesday, announcing it decided to return to work in order to prevent further damage to small businesses and couriers workers.According to the union, its members will sign a standard contract using the remaining period of an existing contract as the new contractual period. They will also not interfere with alternative delivery methods that are within the boundaries of the law.The agency and the KCTU are set to discuss the details of an annex agreement that is to conclude by June 30.Unionized workers of CJ Logistics, the country's largest parcel delivery company, have been on strike since December 28 and conducted a sit-in protest at the firm's headquarters that lasted for 19 days.