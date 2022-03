Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Wednesday that President Moon Jae-in sent a condolence message and flowers to the family of Ralph Ahn, who recently passed away in the United States.Known by his Korean name Ahn Pil-young, he is the youngest son of Ahn Chang-ho, a prominent Korean independence activist.In the message, Moon said that the deceased had been the spiritual leader in the Korean community in the U.S. and the pride of the Republic of Korea.The president recalled that Ahn fought against the Japanese during the Pacific War as a member of the U.S. Navy, and supported the meeting of the descendants of independence fighters to help the Korean community take root in the U.S.Moon added South Korea will forever remember Ahn’s devotion as well as his father’s legacy of “honesty, sincerity and love” enriched by him.Ahn Chang-ho, also known by his pen name Dosan, was a renowned independence activist, educator and politician.