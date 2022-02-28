Menu Content

Cabinet Passes Birth Notification Measure for Parliament Consideration

Written: 2022-03-02 19:05:29Updated: 2022-03-02 19:11:14

Photo : KBS News

Medical institutions may soon be required to report new births to local governments in a move to prevent cases where newborns fail to be registered. 

According to the justice ministry on Wednesday, the Cabinet approved a bill revision concerning the introduction of a birth notification system in which local governments would then be mandated to register the reported births.

The revision is aimed at prevent situations where newborns, whose births fail to be reported by their parents, from experiencing disadvantages such as ineligibility for medical services and school enrollment.
 
Noting that medical institutions dealt with 99-point-six percent of new births in 2020, the ministry said that birth notification by hospitals and the subsequent listing into the family registry would significantly reduce cases of children’s rights violation resulting from the failure to file their births.
 
The revised bill will be presented to the National Assembly on Friday.
