Sports Korean Paralympic Cmt Launches 'Korea House' Website for Beijing Paralympics

The Korean Paralympic Committee has launched a website called Korea House to provide information about Korean athletes participating in the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing and relay games.



The online Korea House was first created at the Tokyo Paralympics in August last year to enable sports fans both in Korea and overseas to enjoy the Games online during a pandemic.



On the website, viewers can watch games, get the latest results and learn more about the Korean athletes and the Paralympics.



For non-Korean speakers, English and Chinese language services are available. The website will run even after the Games end on March 13.



South Korea is sending an 82-member delegation, including 32 athletes, to the Beijing Winter Paralympics which begins on March 4.