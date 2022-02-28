Menu Content

Politics

2022-03-03

Candidates Clash over Social Issues in TV Debate

The four leading presidential candidates on Wednesday clashed over social issues in their final TV debate before next week's presidential election.

Ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung and main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol butted heads over virtually every issue from welfare programs to low birth rate and gender issues.

Lee promoted his basic income pledge that aims to give people one million won a year, but Yoon called the proposal unsustainable, claiming it would increase the burden on taxpayers and worsen the government's fiscal health. Yoon, instead, stressed a virtuous circle of growth and welfare.

Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung criticized the two candidates for lacking substantive and realistic measures to finance their welfare pledges, saying that they are proposing various welfare policies without mentioning any tax increase.

People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo highlighted the need for reforming the national pension system again, saying that the current system is worsening the gap between the rich and poor.

At the end of the debate, Lee and Yoon once again clashed over the controversial Daejang-dong development scandal after Yoon raised the subject.
