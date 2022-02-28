Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

UN Assembly Passes Resolution Condemning Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Written: 2022-03-03 08:29:36Updated: 2022-03-03 14:46:21

UN Assembly Passes Resolution Condemning Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and 140 other members of the United Nations voted for a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demanding an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops.

The UN General Assembly passed the resolution during a special emergency session on Wednesday, with approval from 141 countries. Five countries – Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria – voted against the resolution while 35 abstained.

The resolution said that the UN "deplores in the strongest terms" the aggression by Russia, demanding that Russia immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces.

A resolution tabled before the General Assembly requires two-thirds support for it to be adopted.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they carry political significance in highlighting world opinion on issues being tabled.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >