UN Assembly Passes Resolution Condemning Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and 140 other members of the United Nations voted for a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demanding an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops.The UN General Assembly passed the resolution during a special emergency session on Wednesday, with approval from 141 countries. Five countries – Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria – voted against the resolution while 35 abstained.The resolution said that the UN "deplores in the strongest terms" the aggression by Russia, demanding that Russia immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces.A resolution tabled before the General Assembly requires two-thirds support for it to be adopted.Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they carry political significance in highlighting world opinion on issues being tabled.