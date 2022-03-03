Yoon, Ahn Agree to Unite Candidacies to Achieve Transfer of Power

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People's Party dropped out of the race and endorsed Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), a day before early voting starts.The surprise announcement came four days after Yoon said Ahn had notified him of a collapse in negotiations to field a single candidate.With the agreement, the election next Wednesday will be a three-way race, including the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung and Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party.In a joint press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday, Yoon and Ahn said they agreed to unite their candidacies to achieve a transfer of power, adding that they have no doubt that their decision will ensure a victory for the opposition bloc.They said they will prepare to change and reform the country in accordance with the wishes of the public. Yoon and Ahn said that they are now one team and will compensate for each other’s weaknesses to secure a victory in the election and form a successful administration.In a statement, the two sides said they will consult with each other on forming the presidential transition team and a joint government. They also agreed to pursue a merger of their parties right after the election.