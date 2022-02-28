Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Ukraine Discuss Humanitarian Aid, Safety of Citizens

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Chung Eui-yong held telephone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss Seoul's humanitarian aid for Ukraine and the safety of their peoples.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Chung spoke on the phone with Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday to discuss the Ukraine conflict, South Korea's humanitarian aid and its participation in global sanctions against Russia.The ministry said Chung expressed sympathy for the innocent lives lost as a result of Russia's invasion and said South Korea will provide ten million U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.Minister Chung said that per Ukraine's request, the Seoul government will send protective equipment, first-aid kits, medical gloves, masks and blankets as soon as possible.The minister then reaffirmed the government's active participation in global sanctions against Russia, saying that South Korea condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Chung also expressed support for Ukraine's efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict.In response, Kuleba reportedly shared the latest assessments of the situation in his country and appreciated South Koreans' support and solidarity for Ukraine's people.