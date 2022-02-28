Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Ukraine Discuss Humanitarian Aid, Safety of Citizens

Written: 2022-03-03 09:45:21Updated: 2022-03-03 10:52:35

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Ukraine Discuss Humanitarian Aid, Safety of Citizens

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Chung Eui-yong held telephone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss Seoul's humanitarian aid for Ukraine and the safety of their peoples.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Chung spoke on the phone with Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday to discuss the Ukraine conflict, South Korea's humanitarian aid and its participation in global sanctions against Russia.

The ministry said Chung expressed sympathy for the innocent lives lost as a result of Russia's invasion and said South Korea will provide ten million U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Minister Chung said that per Ukraine's request, the Seoul government will send protective equipment, first-aid kits, medical gloves, masks and blankets as soon as possible.

The minister then reaffirmed the government's active participation in global sanctions against Russia, saying that South Korea condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chung also expressed support for Ukraine's efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In response, Kuleba reportedly shared the latest assessments of the situation in his country and appreciated South Koreans' support and solidarity for Ukraine's people.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >