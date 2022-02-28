Prime Minister Hints at Easing Social Distancing Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has hinted at the possibility of easing social distancing rules as the government is currently discussing adjustments to the regulations.Appearing on a radio program on Thursday, Kim said the government cannot continue to look the other way when small business owners are on the brink of giving up their livelihood.He made the remark after the radio host expressed concern about the government mulling on easing social distancing rules at a time when daily COVID-19 cases recently topped 200-thousand.Kim said many have complained about the government sticking to past social distancing rules while adjusting other quarantine efforts to be more focused on reducing serious COVID-19 cases and deaths. He said a continuation of the current rules would demonstrate a months-long disregard for small business owners and the self-employed.Kim also refuted views that the government’s discussions on adjusting social distancing rules are aimed at boosting support for the ruling party ahead of next week’s presidential elections, reiterating that there is no ruling or opposition camp in the fight against COVID-19.