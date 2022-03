Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Election Pool(KEP) will conduct an exit poll on the day of the presidential election next Wednesday and unveil the results via the nation’s three major over-the-air TV networks at 7:30 p.m.The agency, under the Korean Broadcasters Association, announced on Thursday that it will release the exit poll results through KBS, MBC and SBS when voting ends at that time.Cable channels and news portals will be allowed to quote the exit poll results from 7:40 p.m.Market research firms Ipsos, Korea Research International and Hankook Research will take part in the exit poll from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day.The three major broadcasters set up the KEP in 2010 to prevent unnecessary competition and enhance the accuracy of election forecasting surveys.